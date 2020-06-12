127 MADISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated and very stylishly 2 bedroom near PATH, light rail and buses. Washer and dryer in unit, SS kitchen appliances, custom tiled bathroom, and onsite gated assigned parking available for $225/month Move-in fee is $150 if self moving there will be $500 security deposit during moving, if using an insured mover then moving deposit waived. Move-in will need to be scheduled in advance.Pay stub required. Proof or renter's insurance prior to move in. Photos are of similar unit this unit's renovation is nearly complete.