Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

127 MADISON ST

127 Madison Street · (201) 592-1388
Location

127 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated and very stylishly 2 bedroom near PATH, light rail and buses. Washer and dryer in unit, SS kitchen appliances, custom tiled bathroom, and onsite gated assigned parking available for $225/month Move-in fee is $150 if self moving there will be $500 security deposit during moving, if using an insured mover then moving deposit waived. Move-in will need to be scheduled in advance.Pay stub required. Proof or renter's insurance prior to move in. Photos are of similar unit this unit's renovation is nearly complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 MADISON ST have any available units?
127 MADISON ST has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 MADISON ST have?
Some of 127 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
127 MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 127 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 127 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 127 MADISON ST does offer parking.
Does 127 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 127 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 127 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 127 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 127 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 MADISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
