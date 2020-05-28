1233 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

Situated on one of uptown Hoboken's most esteemed and intoxicatingly charming tree-lined blocks just six minutes from the NY Waterway Ferry at 14th Street, No. 1233 Bloomfield Street is an extraordinarily renovated, thoughtfully modernized and technologically fluent four-story brick townhome on a 15'x75' lot. Originally constructed at the dawn of the 20th century, this 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features generous ceiling heights on every floor and a bi-level rear garden. No. 1233 Bloomfield Street is unique in that its layout is equally adept at helping you effortlessly entertain family and friends as it is encouraging you to relax away the day as the grand, open parlor level -- which stretches more than 40 feet deep -- includes an enchanting sitting room overlooking the rear garden (also perfect for use as 5th bedroom). The garden level features a large dining area which leads to a powder room and a crisply appointed kitchen replete with custom millwork, ample storage and shelving, a tile backsplash and full suite of stainless steel appliances. The kitchen provides direct walk-out access to the bi-level, fully furnished rear garden (including gas grill) where chevron brick gives way to bluestone tile and two distinct seating areas. The third and fourth floors each have two large bedrooms with considerable closet space and one bathroom. The entire home is united by warm, refinished oak hardwood flooring and rich period details which include Victorian era medallions and trims, original fireplace mantles and the original banisters. Recent notable renovations and additions include the installation of the August Smart Lock Pro advanced smart lock system (allows for totally customizable keyless access as well as secure package delivery), Nest Learning Thermostat system, full-size Whirlpool washer/dryer, all new doors and hardware, all new light fixtures, all new windows, and Hunter Douglas window treatments. No. 1233 Bloomfield Street is one block to a wide array of dining and boutique shopping on Washington Street, one block to the NJ Transit express bus to New York City, three-and-a-half blocks to the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, and four blocks to excellent grocery store options in Trader Joe's and King's Food Market. Secure, covered garage parking is available for rent two blocks away.