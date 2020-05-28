All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:31 PM

1233 BLOOMFIELD ST

1233 Bloomfield Street · (201) 216-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,975

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Situated on one of uptown Hoboken's most esteemed and intoxicatingly charming tree-lined blocks just six minutes from the NY Waterway Ferry at 14th Street, No. 1233 Bloomfield Street is an extraordinarily renovated, thoughtfully modernized and technologically fluent four-story brick townhome on a 15'x75' lot. Originally constructed at the dawn of the 20th century, this 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features generous ceiling heights on every floor and a bi-level rear garden. No. 1233 Bloomfield Street is unique in that its layout is equally adept at helping you effortlessly entertain family and friends as it is encouraging you to relax away the day as the grand, open parlor level -- which stretches more than 40 feet deep -- includes an enchanting sitting room overlooking the rear garden (also perfect for use as 5th bedroom). The garden level features a large dining area which leads to a powder room and a crisply appointed kitchen replete with custom millwork, ample storage and shelving, a tile backsplash and full suite of stainless steel appliances. The kitchen provides direct walk-out access to the bi-level, fully furnished rear garden (including gas grill) where chevron brick gives way to bluestone tile and two distinct seating areas. The third and fourth floors each have two large bedrooms with considerable closet space and one bathroom. The entire home is united by warm, refinished oak hardwood flooring and rich period details which include Victorian era medallions and trims, original fireplace mantles and the original banisters. Recent notable renovations and additions include the installation of the August Smart Lock Pro advanced smart lock system (allows for totally customizable keyless access as well as secure package delivery), Nest Learning Thermostat system, full-size Whirlpool washer/dryer, all new doors and hardware, all new light fixtures, all new windows, and Hunter Douglas window treatments. No. 1233 Bloomfield Street is one block to a wide array of dining and boutique shopping on Washington Street, one block to the NJ Transit express bus to New York City, three-and-a-half blocks to the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, and four blocks to excellent grocery store options in Trader Joe's and King's Food Market. Secure, covered garage parking is available for rent two blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
1233 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $7,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1233 BLOOMFIELD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST does offer parking.
Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
Yes, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST has a pool.
Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
