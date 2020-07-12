All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 119 Clinton St 4R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
119 Clinton St 4R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

119 Clinton St 4R

119 Clinton St · (201) 755-0507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable Hoboken 1bd Apt Furnished+Pet Friendly - Property Id: 308921

Beautifully renovated and fully furnished apartment just steps from the bus to NYC and a short walk from the PATH, shops and nightlife. This perfect starter home features a fully renovated kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counters, slow closing cabinetry, under-mount lighting, plenty of storage and wood flooring throughout. An updated bathroom w/ glass shower doors, a new tankless water heater and an in-unit combination washer/dryer complete this magnificent home. Building offers a bonus w/d room and an extra large well kept common yard. Pet friendly apartment complex and apartment!

FYI, I recently added darkening blinds in the bedroom that are not shown in the attached photos.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/119-clinton-st-hoboken-nj-unit-4r/308921
Property Id 308921

(RLNE5939580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Clinton St 4R have any available units?
119 Clinton St 4R has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Clinton St 4R have?
Some of 119 Clinton St 4R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Clinton St 4R currently offering any rent specials?
119 Clinton St 4R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Clinton St 4R pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Clinton St 4R is pet friendly.
Does 119 Clinton St 4R offer parking?
No, 119 Clinton St 4R does not offer parking.
Does 119 Clinton St 4R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Clinton St 4R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Clinton St 4R have a pool?
No, 119 Clinton St 4R does not have a pool.
Does 119 Clinton St 4R have accessible units?
No, 119 Clinton St 4R does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Clinton St 4R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Clinton St 4R has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Clinton St 4R have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Clinton St 4R does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 119 Clinton St 4R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity