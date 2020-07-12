119 Clinton St 4R

Amenities

Comfortable Hoboken 1bd Apt Furnished+Pet Friendly - Property Id: 308921



Beautifully renovated and fully furnished apartment just steps from the bus to NYC and a short walk from the PATH, shops and nightlife. This perfect starter home features a fully renovated kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counters, slow closing cabinetry, under-mount lighting, plenty of storage and wood flooring throughout. An updated bathroom w/ glass shower doors, a new tankless water heater and an in-unit combination washer/dryer complete this magnificent home. Building offers a bonus w/d room and an extra large well kept common yard. Pet friendly apartment complex and apartment!



FYI, I recently added darkening blinds in the bedroom that are not shown in the attached photos.

