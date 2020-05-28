1108 PARK AVE

Amenities
Fabulously renovated kitchen & bath. SS GE appliances including dish washer, granite counters, breakfast bar & tons of cabinet space. Newer bath w Waterworks, Restoration Hardware, Pottery barn & Kohler fixtures, w Statuario Veneto marble floor. Lots of storage throughout. Full size washer dryer in unit. Crown molding, original red-wood pine hard wood flooring, french-doors & exposed brick. Views of Empire State Bldg. Common in-ground pool and gym. Storage in basement. Heat and Hot water included. Nearby rental parking available. Minutes to Trader Joes, ferry, bus & four parks.