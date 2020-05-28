All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1108 PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1108 PARK AVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:12 AM

1108 PARK AVE

1108 Park Avenue · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Northwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1108 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Fabulously renovated kitchen & bath. SS GE appliances including dish washer, granite counters, breakfast bar & tons of cabinet space. Newer bath w Waterworks, Restoration Hardware, Pottery barn & Kohler fixtures, w Statuario Veneto marble floor. Lots of storage throughout. Full size washer dryer in unit. Crown molding, original red-wood pine hard wood flooring, french-doors & exposed brick. Views of Empire State Bldg. Common in-ground pool and gym. Storage in basement. Heat and Hot water included. Nearby rental parking available. Minutes to Trader Joes, ferry, bus & four parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 PARK AVE have any available units?
1108 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 PARK AVE have?
Some of 1108 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1108 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1108 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1108 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1108 PARK AVE does offer parking.
Does 1108 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 PARK AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1108 PARK AVE has a pool.
Does 1108 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 1108 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1108 PARK AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity