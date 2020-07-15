All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

106 WASHINGTON ST

106 Washington Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit in downtown Hoboken is a commuter's dream. The bright and airy unit boasts hardwood floors and crown molding thru out, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, and high quality window insulation for quiet living. Great open living space with kitchen island bar which can easily fit 4 bar stools. Ceiling fans featured in all bedrooms with one on opposite end of apartment which is great for privacy. Bedrooms all comparable size. Abundant closet space and natural lighting thru out and only one flight up! Located just four blocks from path, steps from the bus stop and minutes from the water! Enjoy shops, bars, restaurants and all Hoboken has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
106 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 106 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
106 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 106 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 106 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 106 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 106 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 106 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 106 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 106 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 106 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
