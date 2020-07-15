106 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit in downtown Hoboken is a commuter's dream. The bright and airy unit boasts hardwood floors and crown molding thru out, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, and high quality window insulation for quiet living. Great open living space with kitchen island bar which can easily fit 4 bar stools. Ceiling fans featured in all bedrooms with one on opposite end of apartment which is great for privacy. Bedrooms all comparable size. Abundant closet space and natural lighting thru out and only one flight up! Located just four blocks from path, steps from the bus stop and minutes from the water! Enjoy shops, bars, restaurants and all Hoboken has to offer!