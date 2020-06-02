All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:36 PM

1034 WILLOW AVE

1034 Willow Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

1034 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath with a Great location, two blocks from Trader Joe’s and one block from the bus stop! Recently renovated property features; New kitchen, granite countertops, brand new full size gas Washer/Dryer, venting microwave, new dishwasher, new H/W floors and an updated bathroom. All the rooms are a reasonable size and include closets but the two center rooms do not have windows. Great location, just steps from the bus and all the great uptown nightlife. No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
1034 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1034 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 1034 WILLOW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1034 WILLOW AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1034 WILLOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1034 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
No, 1034 WILLOW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1034 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 WILLOW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 1034 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1034 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 1034 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 WILLOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 WILLOW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
