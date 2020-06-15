All apartments in Hoboken
1031 CLINTON ST

1031 Clinton Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1031 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious 2br/2ba in a modern, elevator building with central air & garage parking available for an extra $250 per month. Enjoy the Hoboken lifestyle in this large apartment (approx. 1200 sq. ft.) in a convenient neighborhood. Apartment is large enough for a separate dining area. Generously sized bedrooms, plenty of closets and open living room. Near Columbus Park, Shop Rite, Trader Joe's, Dolce & Salada coffee shop and bus to NYC. No pets. Available July 1st. One month realtor fee paid by Landlord for July lease. Smoke free building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 CLINTON ST have any available units?
1031 CLINTON ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1031 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 1031 CLINTON ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1031 CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1031 CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1031 CLINTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1031 CLINTON ST does offer parking.
Does 1031 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 CLINTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 1031 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1031 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1031 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 CLINTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1031 CLINTON ST has units with air conditioning.
