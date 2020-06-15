1031 CLINTON ST

Amenities

Spacious 2br/2ba in a modern, elevator building with central air & garage parking available for an extra $250 per month. Enjoy the Hoboken lifestyle in this large apartment (approx. 1200 sq. ft.) in a convenient neighborhood. Apartment is large enough for a separate dining area. Generously sized bedrooms, plenty of closets and open living room. Near Columbus Park, Shop Rite, Trader Joe's, Dolce & Salada coffee shop and bus to NYC. No pets. Available July 1st. One month realtor fee paid by Landlord for July lease. Smoke free building.