1015 GRAND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Newly renovated loft 1br apartment on quiet cobblestone street next to Columbus Park. This bright home features high ceilings, central AC, newly refinished hardwood floors and great storage. The new, eat-in kitchen has custom white cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the spacious living room. The updated bathroom and good size bedroom complete this lovely unit. The building has an elevator and is located 1 block from the bus to NYC, and is close to shops, parks, restaurants and more! Available 7/1.