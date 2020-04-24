All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:56 PM

1015 GRAND ST

1015 Grand Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

1015 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Newly renovated loft 1br apartment on quiet cobblestone street next to Columbus Park. This bright home features high ceilings, central AC, newly refinished hardwood floors and great storage. The new, eat-in kitchen has custom white cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the spacious living room. The updated bathroom and good size bedroom complete this lovely unit. The building has an elevator and is located 1 block from the bus to NYC, and is close to shops, parks, restaurants and more! Available 7/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 GRAND ST have any available units?
1015 GRAND ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 GRAND ST have?
Some of 1015 GRAND ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1015 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1015 GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1015 GRAND ST offer parking?
No, 1015 GRAND ST does not offer parking.
Does 1015 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 GRAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 1015 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1015 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1015 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 GRAND ST has units with air conditioning.
