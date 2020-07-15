All apartments in Hackensack
Find more places like Mary Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackensack, NJ
/
Mary Garden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Mary Garden

211 Mary Street · (973) 532-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hackensack
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

211 Mary Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10B · Avail. Sep 4

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 05B · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mary Garden.

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
We offer spacious apartments, heat and hot water and offers easy access greet at your door step and get in new York city in less 30 minutes you also have access to all major routes and nearby shopping malls neighborhood restaurants and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mary Garden have any available units?
Mary Garden has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
Is Mary Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Mary Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mary Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Mary Garden is pet friendly.
Does Mary Garden offer parking?
No, Mary Garden does not offer parking.
Does Mary Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mary Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mary Garden have a pool?
No, Mary Garden does not have a pool.
Does Mary Garden have accessible units?
No, Mary Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Mary Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, Mary Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mary Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, Mary Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Mary Garden?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Current on River
18 East Camden Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601

Similar Pages

Hackensack 1 BedroomsHackensack 2 Bedrooms
Hackensack Apartments with ParkingHackensack Pet Friendly Places
Hackensack Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity