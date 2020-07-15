Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mary Garden.
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
We offer spacious apartments, heat and hot water and offers easy access greet at your door step and get in new York city in less 30 minutes you also have access to all major routes and nearby shopping malls neighborhood restaurants and supermarkets are within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: false.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mary Garden have any available units?
Mary Garden has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
Is Mary Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Mary Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mary Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Mary Garden is pet friendly.
Does Mary Garden offer parking?
No, Mary Garden does not offer parking.
Does Mary Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mary Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mary Garden have a pool?
No, Mary Garden does not have a pool.
Does Mary Garden have accessible units?
No, Mary Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Mary Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, Mary Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mary Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, Mary Garden does not have units with air conditioning.