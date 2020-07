Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill new construction dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park game room green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

In the heart of New Jersey, and conveniently located in Bergen County, we offer a brand new community with the focus on your comfort and luxury living. Avalon Hackensack at Riverside features studios along with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a serene setting. These stunning homes come with gourmet kitchens and spacious floor plans, all in a maintenance-free lifestyle. The community offers many amenities which include a sparkling swimming pool, resident clubhouse, a well-equipped fitness center, barbecue and picnic areas, professionally landscaped grounds and pedestrian access to the Hackensack River County Park. With a professional maintenance team that works around the clock, you can be sure that your every need will be met.