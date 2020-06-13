Apartment List
/
NJ
/
hackensack
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ

Finding an apartment in Hackensack that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Anderson St 26
50 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,594
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 295656 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Laundry in building *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
303 Hamilton Pl
303 Hamilton Place, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Hackensack. Amenities included: updated bathroom and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1289 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1208 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
City Guide for Hackensack, NJ

"Who needs a house out in Hackensack?" - (Billy Joel, "Movin Out")

Historic Hackensack dates back to the Native American Indian tribes of this region. This strategically located city was used as a headquarters for General George Washington during part of the American Revolution. Talk about historic! However, the views of the New York City skyline from Hackensack are much different today than they were in ol' George’s time. The city truly displays the diversity that is urban America. Within its boundaries are stately historic townhouses, a river, high rise buildings, industrial complexes and a picturesque nature preserve. Considered a suburb of New York City, many who live here commute for work. This northeastern community of approximately 43,000 also serves as the Bergen County seat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hackensack, NJ

Finding an apartment in Hackensack that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hackensack 1 BedroomsHackensack 2 BedroomsHackensack 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHackensack 3 BedroomsHackensack Accessible ApartmentsHackensack Apartments under $1,200
Hackensack Apartments under $1,400Hackensack Apartments with BalconyHackensack Apartments with GarageHackensack Apartments with GymHackensack Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHackensack Apartments with Move-in Specials
Hackensack Apartments with ParkingHackensack Apartments with PoolHackensack Apartments with Washer-DryerHackensack Dog Friendly ApartmentsHackensack Pet Friendly PlacesHackensack Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College