All apartments in Hackensack
Find more places like Imperial Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackensack, NJ
/
Imperial Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Imperial Apartments

390 Prospect Ave · (833) 280-6613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hackensack
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 4G · Avail. Sep 7

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Imperial Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Newly updated ceramic tile kitchens and baths, new appliances, new windows, elevator, intercom service and refinished hardwood floors are just some of the amenities in these spacious apartments. Located close to public transportation, major roadways, shopping and dining.

Imperial Apartments is the community that has all the conveniences to fit any lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Imperial Apartments have any available units?
Imperial Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Imperial Apartments have?
Some of Imperial Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Imperial Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Imperial Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Imperial Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Imperial Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Imperial Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Imperial Apartments offers parking.
Does Imperial Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Imperial Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Imperial Apartments have a pool?
No, Imperial Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Imperial Apartments have accessible units?
No, Imperial Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Imperial Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Imperial Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Imperial Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Mary Garden
211 Mary Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601

Similar Pages

Hackensack 1 BedroomsHackensack 2 Bedrooms
Hackensack Apartments with ParkingHackensack Pet Friendly Places
Hackensack Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity