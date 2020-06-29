Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff. This 24 Hour Doorman ,18-story luxury high rise offers some of the largest floor plans in Bergen county. Every studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has its own balcony! Heat, air conditioning, hot cold water and ALL amenities are included. Residents have access to a seasonal outdoor pool, fitness center, club room, business center, and 24 hour doorman. Our convenient location offers easy access to all major highways and public transportation for an easy commute to New York City. Hackensack University Medical Center is within walking distance, and on-site parking is also available for a fee.



Cats allowed Only - $350 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit required ($35.00 monthly pet fee)