Hackensack, NJ
The Pierre
The Pierre

185 Prospect Ave · (201) 654-6765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 off 2nd month on 1BR // $1200 off 2nd month on 2BR Apartments (1 year leases only*) $300 Preferred Employer Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center
Location

185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5G · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 18O · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11I · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 8C · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit 18K · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1413 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pierre.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff. This 24 Hour Doorman ,18-story luxury high rise offers some of the largest floor plans in Bergen county. Every studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has its own balcony! Heat, air conditioning, hot cold water and ALL amenities are included. Residents have access to a seasonal outdoor pool, fitness center, club room, business center, and 24 hour doorman. Our convenient location offers easy access to all major highways and public transportation for an easy commute to New York City. Hackensack University Medical Center is within walking distance, and on-site parking is also available for a fee.

Please call for pricing and availability.

Cats allowed Only - $350 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit required ($35.00 monthly pet fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned: paid. On-site assigned parking; monthly fee, please contact leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pierre have any available units?
The Pierre has 6 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pierre have?
Some of The Pierre's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pierre currently offering any rent specials?
The Pierre is offering the following rent specials: $500 off 2nd month on 1BR // $1200 off 2nd month on 2BR Apartments (1 year leases only*) $300 Preferred Employer Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center
Is The Pierre pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pierre is pet friendly.
Does The Pierre offer parking?
Yes, The Pierre offers parking.
Does The Pierre have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pierre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pierre have a pool?
Yes, The Pierre has a pool.
Does The Pierre have accessible units?
No, The Pierre does not have accessible units.
Does The Pierre have units with dishwashers?
No, The Pierre does not have units with dishwashers.
