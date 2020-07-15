Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue, this seven story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Newly updated ceramic tile kitchens and baths, new appliances, new windows, two elevators, balconies (in selected apartments), intercom service and refinished hardwood floors are just some of the amenities in these spacious apartments.

Located close to public transportation, major roadways, shopping and dining.



Grand Imperial Apartments is the community that has all the conveniences to fit any lifestyle.