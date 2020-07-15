All apartments in Hackensack
Grand Imperial Apartments

345 Prospect Ave · (833) 266-0438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Imperial Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue, this seven story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Newly updated ceramic tile kitchens and baths, new appliances, new windows, two elevators, balconies (in selected apartments), intercom service and refinished hardwood floors are just some of the amenities in these spacious apartments.
Located close to public transportation, major roadways, shopping and dining.

Grand Imperial Apartments is the community that has all the conveniences to fit any lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Imperial Apartments have any available units?
Grand Imperial Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Imperial Apartments have?
Some of Grand Imperial Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Imperial Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Imperial Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Imperial Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Imperial Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grand Imperial Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grand Imperial Apartments offers parking.
Does Grand Imperial Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Imperial Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Imperial Apartments have a pool?
No, Grand Imperial Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grand Imperial Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Grand Imperial Apartments has accessible units.
Does Grand Imperial Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Imperial Apartments has units with dishwashers.
