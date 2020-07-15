Amenities
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue, this seven story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Newly updated ceramic tile kitchens and baths, new appliances, new windows, two elevators, balconies (in selected apartments), intercom service and refinished hardwood floors are just some of the amenities in these spacious apartments.
Located close to public transportation, major roadways, shopping and dining.
Grand Imperial Apartments is the community that has all the conveniences to fit any lifestyle.