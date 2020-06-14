109 Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ with hardwood floors
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 42
1 of 43
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 41
1 of 59
"Who needs a house out in Hackensack?" - (Billy Joel, "Movin Out")
Historic Hackensack dates back to the Native American Indian tribes of this region. This strategically located city was used as a headquarters for General George Washington during part of the American Revolution. Talk about historic! However, the views of the New York City skyline from Hackensack are much different today than they were in ol' George’s time. The city truly displays the diversity that is urban America. Within its boundaries are stately historic townhouses, a river, high rise buildings, industrial complexes and a picturesque nature preserve. Considered a suburb of New York City, many who live here commute for work. This northeastern community of approximately 43,000 also serves as the Bergen County seat. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hackensack renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.