Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:09 PM

1256 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1555 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Clinton Place
103 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom colonial home in Hackensack features Master bedroom, large living and dining room and ample street parking in a very safe neighborhood.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Summit Ave
38 Summit Avenue, Hackensack, NJ
office space in summit ave - Property Id: 315197 2 office spaces, 1250 SF each,13 parking spots, handicapped access, across from hackensack hosp Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Northumberland
675 Northumberland Road, Bergen County, NJ
the significant amount of kitchen cabinets for storage. Next to the kitchen is a sunroom that overlooks the garden. Step outside to a beautiful deck and gazebo. There are 4 bedrooms on the second floor. Master bedroom has a master bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,027
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,079
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
1640 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
55 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,596
1692 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2202
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,979
1900 sqft
3/Bdrm - Penthouse - NYC & River Views ! - Property Id: 271240 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
156 TEANECK RD
156 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! RIDGEFIELD PARK'S FULL HOUSE/DUPLEX FOR LEASE BUILT NEXT DOOR TO AN ORIGINAL HOUSE!! Take the opportunity to live in this Charming Gem in the residential area of Ridgefield Park! This multi-level gem offers you an open Living Room / Dining Room,

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1302 67TH ST
1302 67th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Come and see this bright and sunny second floor apartment with 3 bedrooms/1 bath with updated eat in kitchen. One of the bedrooms is twin bed sized and the other 2 are queen bed size. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Englewood South
237 SOUTH DEAN ST
237 South Dean Street, Englewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
!! ENGLEWOOD'S 1ST FL 3 BEDROOM UNIT IS ON THE MARKET !! Check out this currently renovating unit in the residential area of Englewood, NJ! This 1st floor unit occupies a kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! Renovations are scheduled

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7609 4th Ave
7609 4th Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 09/01/20 7609 4th Ave - Property Id: 315951 Come check out this beautifully remodeled 1st floor apartment in the heart of North Bergen. This house will not last call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
250 River Road 303
250 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,988
1900 sqft
3/Bed 3/Bath Fort Rent - Luxury - Property Id: 42957 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
840 River Road 4
840 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
3/Bed 3/Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44514 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6927 LIBERTY AVE
6927 Liberty Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment for rent in North Bergen with 1 car garage and 1 car driveway parking. Landlord pays for Heat & Hot Water.

July 2020 Hackensack Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hackensack rent trends were flat over the past month

Hackensack rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hackensack stand at $1,421 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,693 for a two-bedroom. Hackensack's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Hackensack over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents went down 0.9% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hackensack

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hackensack, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hackensack is less affordable for renters.

    • Hackensack's median two-bedroom rent of $1,693 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hackensack fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hackensack than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hackensack is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

