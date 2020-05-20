Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking e-payments internet access garage cc payments online portal

It's hard to beat Oak Terrace Apartments for commuting convenience- only 10 minutes to the George Washington Bridge, or a fast ride into New York City on nearby express buses and trains. The terrific Hackensack location is convenient to Route 4, 17, 80, and Bergen County's numerous malls. Oak Terrace is within walking distance to public transportation, local shopping, businesses and schools, and is within five minutes to Hackensack University Medical Center. Please call for pricing and avilability.



Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.