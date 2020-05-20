All apartments in Hackensack
Hackensack, NJ
Oak Terrace
Oak Terrace

7 S Lake Dr · (201) 482-1613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Security Deposit $300 Preferred Employer Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center
Location

7 S Lake Dr, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
internet access
garage
cc payments
online portal
It's hard to beat Oak Terrace Apartments for commuting convenience- only 10 minutes to the George Washington Bridge, or a fast ride into New York City on nearby express buses and trains. The terrific Hackensack location is convenient to Route 4, 17, 80, and Bergen County's numerous malls. Oak Terrace is within walking distance to public transportation, local shopping, businesses and schools, and is within five minutes to Hackensack University Medical Center. Please call for pricing and avilability.

Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Tenant Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Terrace have any available units?
Oak Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Terrace have?
Some of Oak Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Terrace is offering the following rent specials: $500 Security Deposit $300 Preferred Employer Discount for Hackensack University Medical Center
Is Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Oak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Oak Terrace offers parking.
Does Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Oak Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
