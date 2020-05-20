Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage accessible elevator business center dog grooming area e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc. The Current features 254 stunning units, concierge services, an outdoor pool and lounge, fitness center, pet spa, and more.



It's destined to change the way people work, live, and play in Hackensack. Come, be a part of it!