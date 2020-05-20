All apartments in Hackensack
The Current on River

18 East Camden Street · (224) 507-7437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 108+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 455 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

See 61+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Current on River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
accessible
elevator
business center
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc. The Current features 254 stunning units, concierge services, an outdoor pool and lounge, fitness center, pet spa, and more.

It's destined to change the way people work, live, and play in Hackensack. Come, be a part of it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35-50/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: First space $75/month. Additional parking available $150/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Current on River have any available units?
The Current on River has 175 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does The Current on River have?
Some of The Current on River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Current on River currently offering any rent specials?
The Current on River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Current on River pet-friendly?
Yes, The Current on River is pet friendly.
Does The Current on River offer parking?
Yes, The Current on River offers parking.
Does The Current on River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Current on River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Current on River have a pool?
Yes, The Current on River has a pool.
Does The Current on River have accessible units?
Yes, The Current on River has accessible units.
Does The Current on River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Current on River has units with dishwashers.
