114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
300 PARK ST
300 Park St, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
924 sqft
Step into this newly renovated condo offering two bedrooms, one full bath, and granite counter tops! Near Hackensack's vibrant downtown area, this apartment is only a few steps away from public transportation!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
303 Hamilton Pl
303 Hamilton Place, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Hackensack. Amenities included: updated bathroom and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Coytesville
16 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1204 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Edgewater
19 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
17 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hackensack rent trends were flat over the past month

Hackensack rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hackensack stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,694 for a two-bedroom. Hackensack's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hackensack over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents decreased 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 2.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hackensack

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hackensack, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hackensack is less affordable for renters.

    • Hackensack's median two-bedroom rent of $1,694 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Hackensack.
    • While rents in Hackensack fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hackensack than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hackensack is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

