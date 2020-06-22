All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

107 East 4th Street

107 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 East 4th Street, Clifton, NJ 07011
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
2 bedroom apartment in a multi family home with heat and hot water included. Washer and dryer also included. Hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and living room. Refrigerator included. Side street parking available. One month security deposit and no broker fee! Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East 4th Street have any available units?
107 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clifton, NJ.
What amenities does 107 East 4th Street have?
Some of 107 East 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 East 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 East 4th Street offer parking?
No, 107 East 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 East 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 107 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 107 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 East 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 East 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
