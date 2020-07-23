6 Huntington Court

Amenities

This delightful home located in Marlton, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,108sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage – enter from the front door into the foyer, on the right your formal dining room with the formal living room to the left. Open concept living and kitchen makes the area super functional – the kitchen offers upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, dark brown cabinets, and large island with upgraded light fixtures while the living room has a charming brick fireplace and sliding door with access to the backyard. The primary bedroom is a wonderful size with a bathroom that offers a large separate glass shower and sleek white vanity. Additional bedrooms are a great size, the secondary full bath has a large double sink vanity. Moving outside, the backyard offers many mature trees and a large wood deck for relaxing and entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



