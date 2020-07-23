All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:43 PM

6 Huntington Court

6 Huntington Court · (201) 676-0929
Location

6 Huntington Court, Burlington County, NJ 08053

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Marlton, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,108sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage – enter from the front door into the foyer, on the right your formal dining room with the formal living room to the left. Open concept living and kitchen makes the area super functional – the kitchen offers upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, dark brown cabinets, and large island with upgraded light fixtures while the living room has a charming brick fireplace and sliding door with access to the backyard. The primary bedroom is a wonderful size with a bathroom that offers a large separate glass shower and sleek white vanity. Additional bedrooms are a great size, the secondary full bath has a large double sink vanity. Moving outside, the backyard offers many mature trees and a large wood deck for relaxing and entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage. 

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Huntington Court have any available units?
6 Huntington Court has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Huntington Court have?
Some of 6 Huntington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Huntington Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Huntington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Huntington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Huntington Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Huntington Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Huntington Court offers parking.
Does 6 Huntington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Huntington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Huntington Court have a pool?
No, 6 Huntington Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Huntington Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Huntington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Huntington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Huntington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Huntington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Huntington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
