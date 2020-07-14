All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Maple Terrace

30 E Rudderow Ave · (856) 242-7836
Location

30 E Rudderow Ave, Burlington County, NJ 08052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 51 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to Maple Terrace Apartments, an extraordinary garden-style apartment community nestled in Maple Shade, NJ. This community offers deluxe floor plans with upgraded kitchens as well as standard floor plans to suite any need. Select floor plans have been fully renovated and offer designer kitchens and appliances which include a dishwasher, garbage disposal and brand new ceramic tile bathrooms with energy-efficient fixtures. Each spacious home features private entry, custom interior paint colors, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patios/balconies with views of the beautifully landscaped courtyard. All of our residents enjoy free gas heat and hot water, on-site laundry facilities and ample off-street parking at your front door. Maple Terrace Apartments is conveniently located between Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall approximately 1 block from Route 38, and also easily accessible to I-295 and Route 70. A short drive will lead you to restaurants and shopping located in Maple

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Assigned parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Terrace have any available units?
Maple Terrace has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Maple Terrace have?
Some of Maple Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Maple Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Maple Terrace offers parking.
Does Maple Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Terrace have a pool?
No, Maple Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Maple Terrace have accessible units?
No, Maple Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Maple Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple Terrace has units with air conditioning.
