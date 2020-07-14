Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome home to Maple Terrace Apartments, an extraordinary garden-style apartment community nestled in Maple Shade, NJ. This community offers deluxe floor plans with upgraded kitchens as well as standard floor plans to suite any need. Select floor plans have been fully renovated and offer designer kitchens and appliances which include a dishwasher, garbage disposal and brand new ceramic tile bathrooms with energy-efficient fixtures. Each spacious home features private entry, custom interior paint colors, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patios/balconies with views of the beautifully landscaped courtyard. All of our residents enjoy free gas heat and hot water, on-site laundry facilities and ample off-street parking at your front door. Maple Terrace Apartments is conveniently located between Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall approximately 1 block from Route 38, and also easily accessible to I-295 and Route 70. A short drive will lead you to restaurants and shopping located in Maple