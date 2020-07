Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub

At Orchard Park Apartments, our convenient Edgewater Park location in Burlington County puts you in the center of it all. Walk to local stores and enjoy easy access to public transportation, and routes throughout South Jersey and Philadelphia. Our community features spacious one and two-bedroom garden apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, spacious closets, and large balconies or patios. Best of all, we're pet friendly, so having it all has never been easier.Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Friday 7/17/20 at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.