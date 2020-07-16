17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available For Early September Occupancy And Not Before. A Premium Setting, Backing To Wooded Seclusion And Links Golf Course! Features Include: Laminate Wood Flooring (Foyer, Kitchen, Family Room & Hallway); Tall Windows Throughout; Eat-In Kitchen Features All Appliances And Amazing Views Of The Back Landscape; Fully Opens To The Family Room With Its Gas-Log Fireplace and Patio Doors Lead To An Expansive Raised Deck, 3 Extra-Spacious Bedroom Suites, Each Offering Abundant Closet Space; 2 Car Garage w/Built-In Cabinets & Work Bench and Automatic Opener; Available For A Minimum Term Of One Year. Prefer Multiple Years; Pet Friendly To A Friendly Breed Pet; Enjoy An Activity Oriented, Wooded-Lake Community Complete With Its Own Elementary School, Community Swimming Pool, Walking Trails and "Links" Golf Course..!