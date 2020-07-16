All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:56 PM

17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE

17 Lady Diana Circle · (800) 711-2424
Location

17 Lady Diana Circle, Burlington County, NJ 08053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1898 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available For Early September Occupancy And Not Before. A Premium Setting, Backing To Wooded Seclusion And Links Golf Course! Features Include: Laminate Wood Flooring (Foyer, Kitchen, Family Room & Hallway); Tall Windows Throughout; Eat-In Kitchen Features All Appliances And Amazing Views Of The Back Landscape; Fully Opens To The Family Room With Its Gas-Log Fireplace and Patio Doors Lead To An Expansive Raised Deck, 3 Extra-Spacious Bedroom Suites, Each Offering Abundant Closet Space; 2 Car Garage w/Built-In Cabinets & Work Bench and Automatic Opener; Available For A Minimum Term Of One Year. Prefer Multiple Years; Pet Friendly To A Friendly Breed Pet; Enjoy An Activity Oriented, Wooded-Lake Community Complete With Its Own Elementary School, Community Swimming Pool, Walking Trails and "Links" Golf Course..!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have any available units?
17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
