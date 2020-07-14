All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Find more places like Pleasant Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
/
Pleasant Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Pleasant Valley

531 Kings Hwy · (973) 359-5802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moorestown-Lenola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08057

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N2 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasant Valley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
bike storage
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent. We are located just a short distance from beautiful Main Street in Moorestown.

The Moorestown Mall and many other shopping centers are minutes away. There is convenient access to major highways such as the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, Routes 38, 41, 70 and 73. The New Jersey Transit bus stops at both Camden Avenue and Kings Highway.

One visit and you will want to make Pleasant Valley Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month up to a month and a half rent
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pleasant Valley have any available units?
Pleasant Valley has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Pleasant Valley have?
Some of Pleasant Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasant Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Pleasant Valley is pet friendly.
Does Pleasant Valley offer parking?
Yes, Pleasant Valley offers parking.
Does Pleasant Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasant Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasant Valley have a pool?
No, Pleasant Valley does not have a pool.
Does Pleasant Valley have accessible units?
No, Pleasant Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasant Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pleasant Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does Pleasant Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pleasant Valley has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Pleasant Valley?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08052

Similar Pages

Moorestown-Lenola 1 BedroomsMoorestown-Lenola 2 Bedrooms
Moorestown-Lenola Apartments with BalconyMoorestown-Lenola Pet Friendly Places
Moorestown-Lenola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity