Amenities
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent. We are located just a short distance from beautiful Main Street in Moorestown.
The Moorestown Mall and many other shopping centers are minutes away. There is convenient access to major highways such as the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, Routes 38, 41, 70 and 73. The New Jersey Transit bus stops at both Camden Avenue and Kings Highway.
One visit and you will want to make Pleasant Valley Apartments your new home.