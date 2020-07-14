Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed bike storage online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent. We are located just a short distance from beautiful Main Street in Moorestown.



The Moorestown Mall and many other shopping centers are minutes away. There is convenient access to major highways such as the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295, Routes 38, 41, 70 and 73. The New Jersey Transit bus stops at both Camden Avenue and Kings Highway.



One visit and you will want to make Pleasant Valley Apartments your new home.