Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this conveniently located apartment in the heart of Bayonne! This newly renovated apartment offers 3 bedrooms and a huge living room. INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER AND A PRIVATE BACKYARD SPACE. Close to ShopRite, Walmart, and many shopping centers. Also, less than a block away to the bus stop on Kennedy Blvd. Call now for more information!