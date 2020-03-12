All apartments in Bayonne
68 GARRETSON AVE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:44 AM

68 GARRETSON AVE

68 Garretson Avenue · (201) 433-1111
Location

68 Garretson Avenue, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use. A lovely terrace sits off of the front of the house offering a unique outdoor component to this second floor unit. Full dining room, full living room, plus eat in kitchen in addition to the 3 bedrooms. Generous closet space. Pets are welcome but must be interviewed by the landlord. Near parks, close to trains and buses, schools nearby. A must see! Landlord is paying half of commission! One year lease. 1.5 month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 GARRETSON AVE have any available units?
68 GARRETSON AVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 68 GARRETSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
68 GARRETSON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 GARRETSON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 GARRETSON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 68 GARRETSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 68 GARRETSON AVE does offer parking.
Does 68 GARRETSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 GARRETSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 GARRETSON AVE have a pool?
No, 68 GARRETSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 68 GARRETSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 68 GARRETSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 68 GARRETSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 GARRETSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 GARRETSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 GARRETSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
