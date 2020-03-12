68 GARRETSON AVE

Amenities

A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use. A lovely terrace sits off of the front of the house offering a unique outdoor component to this second floor unit. Full dining room, full living room, plus eat in kitchen in addition to the 3 bedrooms. Generous closet space. Pets are welcome but must be interviewed by the landlord. Near parks, close to trains and buses, schools nearby. A must see! Landlord is paying half of commission! One year lease. 1.5 month security deposit.