All apartments in Bayonne
Find more places like 536 AVENUE C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
536 AVENUE C
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:43 AM

536 AVENUE C

536 Avenue C · (551) 221-4395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayonne
See all
Constable Hook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Make your home in Bayonne. This massive 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rental situated in the heart of Bayonne near Shoprite, bus stop for NY commuting, and just a few short blocks to the NJ Light rail station makes this property ideal to many if not most renters. Gleaming hardwood floors, master en suite bathroom, large open concept LR to DR to EIK floorplan, large bedrooms and parking for 1 car is also included. Call today, this rental will not last long on the market. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee paid by tenant due at lease signing. Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 AVENUE C have any available units?
536 AVENUE C has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 536 AVENUE C have?
Some of 536 AVENUE C's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 AVENUE C currently offering any rent specials?
536 AVENUE C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 AVENUE C pet-friendly?
No, 536 AVENUE C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 536 AVENUE C offer parking?
Yes, 536 AVENUE C does offer parking.
Does 536 AVENUE C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 AVENUE C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 AVENUE C have a pool?
No, 536 AVENUE C does not have a pool.
Does 536 AVENUE C have accessible units?
No, 536 AVENUE C does not have accessible units.
Does 536 AVENUE C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 AVENUE C has units with dishwashers.
Does 536 AVENUE C have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 AVENUE C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 536 AVENUE C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Bay One
957 Broadway
Bayonne, NJ 07002
19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms
Bayonne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBayonne Pet Friendly Places
Bayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJHighland Park, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity