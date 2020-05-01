536 AVENUE C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Make your home in Bayonne. This massive 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rental situated in the heart of Bayonne near Shoprite, bus stop for NY commuting, and just a few short blocks to the NJ Light rail station makes this property ideal to many if not most renters. Gleaming hardwood floors, master en suite bathroom, large open concept LR to DR to EIK floorplan, large bedrooms and parking for 1 car is also included. Call today, this rental will not last long on the market. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee paid by tenant due at lease signing. Available ASAP.