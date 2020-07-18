477 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman elevator parking bbq/grill garage

B22 BAYONNE, 72 LUXURY RENTALS...B22 offers modern luxury living in Bayonne. Our stunning apartments range from studio to 2 bedrooms, showcasing sculptural ceramic tiles, quartz counter tops, and cutting-edge technologies. Located on the Broadway retail corridor in the heart of Bayonne, B22 is in a prime location for indulging in diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings. Plus, it's just steps away from a range of public transportation to NYC. Relax on our rooftop, equipped with a community grilling station and meditative Zen Garden, featuring breathtaking views of the HUDSON RIVER and NEW YORK CITY SKYLINE, many units offer outdoor living space. Additional B22 offerings include a digital doorman, state-of-the-art wellness center, a communal residents lounge and a business center for telecommuting. Inspired by Bayonne's nautical history and proximity to the waterfront, every detail has been crafted with you in mind.