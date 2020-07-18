All apartments in Bayonne
477 BROADWAY
477 BROADWAY

477 Broadway · (201) 568-5668
Location

477 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
B22 BAYONNE, 72 LUXURY RENTALS...B22 offers modern luxury living in Bayonne. Our stunning apartments range from studio to 2 bedrooms, showcasing sculptural ceramic tiles, quartz counter tops, and cutting-edge technologies. Located on the Broadway retail corridor in the heart of Bayonne, B22 is in a prime location for indulging in diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings. Plus, it's just steps away from a range of public transportation to NYC. Relax on our rooftop, equipped with a community grilling station and meditative Zen Garden, featuring breathtaking views of the HUDSON RIVER and NEW YORK CITY SKYLINE, many units offer outdoor living space. Additional B22 offerings include a digital doorman, state-of-the-art wellness center, a communal residents lounge and a business center for telecommuting. Inspired by Bayonne's nautical history and proximity to the waterfront, every detail has been crafted with you in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 BROADWAY have any available units?
477 BROADWAY has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 477 BROADWAY have?
Some of 477 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
477 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 477 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 477 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 477 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 477 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 477 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 477 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 477 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 477 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
