382 Avenue C 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

382 Avenue C 1

382 Avenue C · (551) 244-0105
Location

382 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the PATH train station. Near city park and Newark Bay, also near parks, schools and restaurants.

Our unit offers:

-Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Hardwood floor
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for GAS/HEAT/ELECTRIC

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290592
Property Id 290592

(RLNE5819245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Avenue C 1 have any available units?
382 Avenue C 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 382 Avenue C 1 have?
Some of 382 Avenue C 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Avenue C 1 currently offering any rent specials?
382 Avenue C 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Avenue C 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Avenue C 1 is pet friendly.
Does 382 Avenue C 1 offer parking?
No, 382 Avenue C 1 does not offer parking.
Does 382 Avenue C 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 Avenue C 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Avenue C 1 have a pool?
No, 382 Avenue C 1 does not have a pool.
Does 382 Avenue C 1 have accessible units?
No, 382 Avenue C 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Avenue C 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Avenue C 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Avenue C 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 Avenue C 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
