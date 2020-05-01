382 Avenue C 1

Amenities
382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592
JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!
Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the PATH train station. Near city park and Newark Bay, also near parks, schools and restaurants.
Our unit offers:
-Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Hardwood floor
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Pet-friendly
Tenants are responsible for GAS/HEAT/ELECTRIC
Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290592
