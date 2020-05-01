382 Avenue C 1

Amenities

382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592



JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!



Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the PATH train station. Near city park and Newark Bay, also near parks, schools and restaurants.



Our unit offers:



-Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances

-Refrigerator

-Range/Oven

-Hardwood floor

-Washer and dryer in unit

-Pet-friendly



Tenants are responsible for GAS/HEAT/ELECTRIC



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290592

(RLNE5819245)