Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

38 E 42nd St

38 East 42nd Street · (917) 846-5408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 East 42nd Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,650

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Amazing 4 bedroom (or 3 br + office), 3.5 bathroom house in Bayonne. Completely renovated in 2015. Mudroom for shoes/coats with keyless entry into home. Amenities include: central air, stainless steel appliance package (fridge, range, d/w, and microwave), hardwood floors, ample storage in basement, 2nd floor washer & dryer adjacent to three bedrooms, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, private manicured yard with kids play set, outdoor kitchen (grill, mini fridge, & table), 2 car parking in driveway ( a MUST in Bayonne) + garage for 3rd vehicle or storage, and bonus finished loft / office / playroom with NYC views of Freedom Tower and beer/wine fridge . Could even be used as an additional bedroom suite with its own full bath and closet. All furniture included: mudroom coat racks + entry table, living room set including tv with tv stand, dining set, 3 bedroom sets and another sectional in attic with wall mount tvs. Perk coffee pod brewer and hot/cold water dispenser included as well. Close to Light Rail and ferry to NYC scheduled to start in the Fall. Gem of a town with Bayonne shopping: Costco, Walmart, Lowe's, Stop & Shop, TJ Maxx/Home Goods + small businesses: The Little Boho Bookshop, Hudacko's Pharmacy, and too many restaurants to name! Amazing parks with walking/biking trails and unobstructed views of Manhattan. Utilities paid for by tenant. No pets please. The house hasn't been lived in since Dec 2019 well before COVID. We also had the house deep cleaned at the end of June to make it rental ready!
Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $3,650/month rent. $4,500 security deposit required. Contactless online rent payments accepted.Please submit the form on this page to get more info on this awesome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 E 42nd St have any available units?
38 E 42nd St has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 E 42nd St have?
Some of 38 E 42nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
38 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 38 E 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 38 E 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 38 E 42nd St offers parking.
Does 38 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 E 42nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 38 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 38 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 38 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 38 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 E 42nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 E 42nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 E 42nd St has units with air conditioning.
