38 E 42nd St

Amazing 4 bedroom (or 3 br + office), 3.5 bathroom house in Bayonne. Completely renovated in 2015. Mudroom for shoes/coats with keyless entry into home. Amenities include: central air, stainless steel appliance package (fridge, range, d/w, and microwave), hardwood floors, ample storage in basement, 2nd floor washer & dryer adjacent to three bedrooms, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, private manicured yard with kids play set, outdoor kitchen (grill, mini fridge, & table), 2 car parking in driveway ( a MUST in Bayonne) + garage for 3rd vehicle or storage, and bonus finished loft / office / playroom with NYC views of Freedom Tower and beer/wine fridge . Could even be used as an additional bedroom suite with its own full bath and closet. All furniture included: mudroom coat racks + entry table, living room set including tv with tv stand, dining set, 3 bedroom sets and another sectional in attic with wall mount tvs. Perk coffee pod brewer and hot/cold water dispenser included as well. Close to Light Rail and ferry to NYC scheduled to start in the Fall. Gem of a town with Bayonne shopping: Costco, Walmart, Lowe's, Stop & Shop, TJ Maxx/Home Goods + small businesses: The Little Boho Bookshop, Hudacko's Pharmacy, and too many restaurants to name! Amazing parks with walking/biking trails and unobstructed views of Manhattan. Utilities paid for by tenant. No pets please. The house hasn't been lived in since Dec 2019 well before COVID. We also had the house deep cleaned at the end of June to make it rental ready!

Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $3,650/month rent. $4,500 security deposit required. Contactless online rent payments accepted.Please submit the form on this page to get more info on this awesome home!