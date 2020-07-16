All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

265 BROADWAY

265 Broadway · (917) 797-2423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious renovated apartment with beautiful finishes and designer kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. A commuters dream, located just 3 blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail, minutes away from downtown Jersey City, Exchange Place, Grove Street Path, Newport, Hoboken Path, Journal Square and Manhattan. Situated on Broadway, offering great access to restaurants, stores, and transport. This is a pet friendly building with a common laundry room located on first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 BROADWAY have any available units?
265 BROADWAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 BROADWAY have?
Some of 265 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
265 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 265 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 265 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 265 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 265 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 265 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 265 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 265 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
