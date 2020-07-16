265 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious renovated apartment with beautiful finishes and designer kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. A commuters dream, located just 3 blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail, minutes away from downtown Jersey City, Exchange Place, Grove Street Path, Newport, Hoboken Path, Journal Square and Manhattan. Situated on Broadway, offering great access to restaurants, stores, and transport. This is a pet friendly building with a common laundry room located on first floor.