265 BROADWAY

Amenities
Spacious renovated apartment with beautiful finishes and designer kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. A commuters dream, located just 3 blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail, minutes away from downtown Jersey City, Exchange Place, Grove Street Path, Newport, Hoboken Path, Journal Square and Manhattan. Situated on Broadway, offering great access to restaurants, stores, and transport. This is a pet friendly building with a common laundry room located on first floor.