Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

222 AVENUE E

222 Avenue a · (551) 998-8485
Location

222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool table
hot tub
lobby
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments. Perfect layouts with an abundance of closet space, stunning quartz countertops with waterfall feature, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spa-like baths, oversized windows and in-unit washer/dryers. NYC views from select units and loft-style homes feature 20-25 foot ceilings. Amenities include grand lobby, resident’s lounge with pool table and fireplace, state-of-the-art gym with Peloton Bikes and common rooftop deck with NYC views! Lightrail at your doorstep!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 AVENUE E have any available units?
222 AVENUE E has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 AVENUE E have?
Some of 222 AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
222 AVENUE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 222 AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 222 AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 222 AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 222 AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 222 AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 222 AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 222 AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 222 AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
