222 AVENUE E

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool table hot tub lobby

2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments. Perfect layouts with an abundance of closet space, stunning quartz countertops with waterfall feature, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spa-like baths, oversized windows and in-unit washer/dryers. NYC views from select units and loft-style homes feature 20-25 foot ceilings. Amenities include grand lobby, resident’s lounge with pool table and fireplace, state-of-the-art gym with Peloton Bikes and common rooftop deck with NYC views! Lightrail at your doorstep!