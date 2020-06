Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace. Granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen opens to large living/dining room area which has sliders to terrace. Master bath has a walk in closet, a private bath in the suite with black granite and mosaic tiled shower plus additional sliders to terrace. Washer/dryer in the unit completes the package. Close to everything