Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very spacious 2nd floor, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment offering much more room than so many other units in the Bayonne market! This home is newer construction and features an open layout kitchen with Quartz countertops, a sunny living room, and generous amount of living space. One parking space and washer/dryer are also included.