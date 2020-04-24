All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:35 AM

54 Lovell Street

54 Lovell St · (603) 319-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private side street with a 2 car garage and plenty of storage. The home has luxurious high end finishes such as stainless steel appliances, small entertainment/wine fridge, quartz countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Washer and dryer on 1st floor. Enjoy all the amenities of city living with easy access to all major routes. Most importantly it is in walking distance to downtown Portsmouth. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Lovell Street have any available units?
54 Lovell Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Lovell Street have?
Some of 54 Lovell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Lovell Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 Lovell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Lovell Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 Lovell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 54 Lovell Street offer parking?
Yes, 54 Lovell Street does offer parking.
Does 54 Lovell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Lovell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Lovell Street have a pool?
No, 54 Lovell Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 Lovell Street have accessible units?
No, 54 Lovell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Lovell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Lovell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Lovell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Lovell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
