54 Lovell Street

Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private side street with a 2 car garage and plenty of storage. The home has luxurious high end finishes such as stainless steel appliances, small entertainment/wine fridge, quartz countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Washer and dryer on 1st floor. Enjoy all the amenities of city living with easy access to all major routes. Most importantly it is in walking distance to downtown Portsmouth. No pets. No smoking.