27 Apartments for rent in Portland, ME

Hippies to Yuppies and Everything in Between

The good news is that Portland is pretty much devoid of the high-crime danger zones that plague many American cities. The bad news is that the city boasts such a wide range of high-quality ‘hoods that you might have some trouble picking just one that fits your style. There are a few areas that are standout favorites to Maineites old and new, however:

Arts District

Interested in living among a high concentration of artists, students, and young, hip urbanites? Check out one of the chic studios, lofts, or apartments here. They’ll usually go for between $800 and $1200 but put you in the middle of nightlife central. There’s major cool factor here, so get ready to impress your new friends.

Back Cove

Got the bankroll for a spacious luxury pad with tantalizing skyline views? Renovated buildings in this area north of downtown offer ocean views and amenities galore. If you’ve hit the big time, or just want to look like you have, Back Cove is where you need to be.

West End

The West End is one of the city’s most liberal, ethnically diverse, and architecturally stunning neighborhoods. It sits in the downtown area and was recently listed as one of the best preserved Victorian neighborhoods in the country, so if you love grandma’s house but need to be close to poppin’ nightlife (not so much, Grandma), West End is a great spot. Be sure to check the condition of properties here thoroughly due to their age. Prices will vary tremendously here with 1 bedrooms starting at $650 and ranging up to $1500.

Other popular areas include the recently annexed Deering ‘burbs, generally geared more towards families than yuppies, the lower-income Sagamore Village area, and the formerly maligned, much-storied Parkside neighborhood. Our advice: Don’t rely on second hand information alone to find the best area for you. Spend plenty of time in the city to see with your own eyes which part of Portland floats your boat.