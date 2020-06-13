27 Apartments for rent in Portland, ME

The Original Portland – And It’s Not in Oregon

One of the Eastern Seaboard’s most charming and eclectic cities, Portland, Maine has been called “America’s Most Livable City” (Forbes.com), the “Coolest Small City in America” (GQ), and one of the U.S.’s “Top Travel Destinations” (Frommer’s). You’d think it would be hard to live up to your reputation with that many accolades, but clearly you haven’t been to Portland. It’s got pretty much anything you could ask for, by which I primarily mean proximity to amazing lobster.

There’s more to Portland than great Maine lobster, however. With a wide range of historic and refurbished rentals catering to tenants with a variety of tastes, it just so happens that this city is also a great place to score the apartment of your dreams. But before you hit the streets and scour the interwebs in search of a dynamite Portland apartment, you may want to equip yourself with all the wit and wisdom (terms used loosely)you’ll ever need to blend in with the 500,000 proud Maineites who call the Portland metro area home…