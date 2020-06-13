Apartment List
/
ME
/
portland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Portland, ME

📍
East End
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07pm
East End
1 Unit Available
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bayside
1 Unit Available
58 Portland St Apt 3
58 Portland Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,499
448 sqft
Downtown One Bedroom with Private Parking - Property Id: 266912 Located less than a five-minute walk from Congress Street, this is the living space you need to have access to downtown without the noise and rush of it all! With all new kitchen and

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
183 Dartmouth Street #3
183 Dartmouth Street, Portland, ME
Studio
$3,000
Fully Furnished 5BR/2.5 Bath Available Now Month to Month/Week - We have a Spacious 4 Bedroom Duplex Available Now Month to Month/Week *$3000.00 per Month (1 Month Security Required) *5 Bedrooms,2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Back Cove
1 Unit Available
108 Coyle Street Unit 1
108 Coyle St, Portland, ME
Studio
$2,000
Furnished 4 bed room apartment in the oakdale neighborhood - This first floor apartment is located in Portland. The owner of this property lives on site in the apartment building. This home features 1.5 bath and 4 bedrooms all queen beds .

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
25 High St Unit 308
25 High St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1164 sqft
25 High St Unit 308 Available 06/16/20 2BR/2BA Old Port Condo Onsite Parking Available, Fitness Room and Elevator - Gorgeous 2BR/2BA condo in newly built brick building on High and York Streets in convenient downtown Portland.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Deering
1 Unit Available
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Back Cove
1 Unit Available
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace,

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Portland
1 Unit Available
45 Eastern Promenade
45 Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
49 Falmouth Street - 1A
49 Falmouth St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,795
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Riverton
1 Unit Available
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Portland Gardens
13 Units Available
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,454
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
South Portland Gardens
11 Units Available
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cumberland Mills
1 Unit Available
66 Stroudwater St.
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St: Furnished Efficiency $1000.00 per month includes Heat and Hot Water & Electricity! - 66 Stroudwater St., Westbrook-Furnished Efficiency $1,000.00 per month with Heat, Hot Water, and Electricity included in the rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
66 Stroudwater St. #1
66 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,225
66 Stroudwater St. #1 - 66 Stroudwater St. #1 Available 07/01/20 Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #1: 1st floor 1 BR/1BA apt. $1,225.00 + utilities - Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
14 Meadowview Road
14 Meadowview Road, Cumberland Center, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
• $1900/month • 12 Month Lease required • 1900 sq ft • 4 BR, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Portland

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Goose Pond Rd
10 Goose Pond Road, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath apartment in west cumberland - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apt in West cumberland just minutes form Rte 100 No Cats Allowed (RLNE2532507)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
63 Day Road
63 Day Road, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
961 sqft
63 Day Road Unit B Available 06/15/20 Gorham Townhouse with a yard! - Don't miss this townhouse style duplex located off Day Road in Gorham. This duplex is two bedrooms and one and half bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 E Grand Ave
204 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Furnished, Off season Rental, BEACH - Property Id: 140091 Off season Rental, across from the beach. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Decorated as a beach retreat. Private back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Kennedy Drive
9 Kennedy Drive, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
9 Kennedy Drive Available 07/03/20 Quiet 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in Scarborough!! Washer/Dryer Included!! Available Early July!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: Part 1: https://vimeo.com/414731735/a49340f608 Part 2: https://vimeo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.

Median Rent in Portland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Portland is $1,004, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,266.
Studio
$890
1 Bed
$1,004
2 Beds
$1,266
3+ Beds
$1,703
City GuidePortland
The Original Portland – And It’s Not in Oregon

One of the Eastern Seaboard’s most charming and eclectic cities, Portland, Maine has been called “America’s Most Livable City” (Forbes.com), the “Coolest Small City in America” (GQ), and one of the U.S.’s “Top Travel Destinations” (Frommer’s). You’d think it would be hard to live up to your reputation with that many accolades, but clearly you haven’t been to Portland. It’s got pretty much anything you could ask for, by which I primarily mean proximity to amazing lobster.

There’s more to Portland than great Maine lobster, however. With a wide range of historic and refurbished rentals catering to tenants with a variety of tastes, it just so happens that this city is also a great place to score the apartment of your dreams. But before you hit the streets and scour the interwebs in search of a dynamite Portland apartment, you may want to equip yourself with all the wit and wisdom (terms used loosely)you’ll ever need to blend in with the 500,000 proud Maineites who call the Portland metro area home…

Strength in Numbers!

Portland is a city dominated by renters, with leasers outnumbering homeowners by roughly 15 percent. Apartments are readily available throughout town and waiting lists are rare, though not unheard of, so shop the market carefully before deciding which dwellings are best for you. A few other quick pieces of advice to ponder:

  • Of all the city’s many charms, bargain-bin affordability isn’t one of them. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a 2BR pad for under $1000, while even basic 1BR units usually go in the $900 range and modest studios (shoebox sized) are likely to cost $800 or more. If you dig hard enough, you’ll find some decent deals, but don’t expect many landlords to serve up tons of jaw-dropping move-in specials. Sad for you, profitable for them. O’ cruel world!

  • Roughly 80 percent of all properties in Portland were built prior to 1970 and nearly half of those sprouted up before 1940. Many rentals have been converted from industrial buildings and grand estates into high rise apartments and duplexes, so if you’re looking for an ultramodern, cookie cutter rental (what are you, loco?), you’re out of luck in Portland. Of course, older properties tend to have more warts and blemishes than newer ones, so be sure to give your apartment a thorough inspection before settling in.

  • The city’s official motto is “I Will Rise Again,” which alludes to the fact that Portland has been forced to rebuild from four massive fires over the years. If you believe history has a way of repeating itself, as you should because it’s true, you should really consider renter’s insurance. It typically costs only $200-300 a year in Maine and protects your valuables in case of fire, theft, flooding, or alien invasion. Emphasis on the fire.

  • It’s not difficult to find pet-friendly, short-term, or pre-furnished apartments in Portland, but many landlords have drastically different rules regarding everything from smoking and visitors to roommates and barbecue pits. Save yourself some time and do some preliminary research about an apartment before scheduling a walkthrough. Also, you should know that many landlords include utilities in the price of rent, but some don’t allow tenants to alter their thermostats. What is this, Franco’s Spain? Bear in mind that if you prefer your living space extra cozy during the winter months, you should read your lease carefully to see who has control over your room’s temperature before agreeing to it.

Hippies to Yuppies and Everything in Between

The good news is that Portland is pretty much devoid of the high-crime danger zones that plague many American cities. The bad news is that the city boasts such a wide range of high-quality ‘hoods that you might have some trouble picking just one that fits your style. There are a few areas that are standout favorites to Maineites old and new, however:

Arts District

Interested in living among a high concentration of artists, students, and young, hip urbanites? Check out one of the chic studios, lofts, or apartments here. They’ll usually go for between $800 and $1200 but put you in the middle of nightlife central. There’s major cool factor here, so get ready to impress your new friends.

Back Cove

Got the bankroll for a spacious luxury pad with tantalizing skyline views? Renovated buildings in this area north of downtown offer ocean views and amenities galore. If you’ve hit the big time, or just want to look like you have, Back Cove is where you need to be.

West End

The West End is one of the city’s most liberal, ethnically diverse, and architecturally stunning neighborhoods. It sits in the downtown area and was recently listed as one of the best preserved Victorian neighborhoods in the country, so if you love grandma’s house but need to be close to poppin’ nightlife (not so much, Grandma), West End is a great spot. Be sure to check the condition of properties here thoroughly due to their age. Prices will vary tremendously here with 1 bedrooms starting at $650 and ranging up to $1500.

Other popular areas include the recently annexed Deering ‘burbs, generally geared more towards families than yuppies, the lower-income Sagamore Village area, and the formerly maligned, much-storied Parkside neighborhood. Our advice: Don’t rely on second hand information alone to find the best area for you. Spend plenty of time in the city to see with your own eyes which part of Portland floats your boat.

Not so Rapid Transit

The METRO city buses run an extremely limited number of routes, so unless you don’t mind being about as mobile as a geriatric snail, you’ll need your own set of wheels to bum around town. Only the Arts District and the Old Port area are walker-friendly, and even though most neighborhoods have bike lanes, we wouldn’t exactly recommend relying on the good old two-wheeler during the frigid winter months. Fortunately, the streets of Portland are pretty easy to navigate, even though traffic can get tedious on I-95 during afternoon rush hour.

We Make Lobster Bibs Sexy

Oh and while you’re packing your bags, don’t forget to bring your hearty appetite, since Portland is widely considered the “Foodiest Small Town in America” and hosts a slew of annual food and drink festivals highlighting cuisines from all over the world. The key to happiness in Portland: eating at least one Italian sandwich at Amato’s each week, followed by a microbrew (or five, but who’s counting?) at Gritty McDuff’s, the Sebago, or the Shipyard Brewing Company. But I digress…

One of the best aspects of living in Portland is that you’ll never get bored, whether you’re an early bird or a night owl. The Old Port area downtown is dotted with restaurants, bars, and boutiques that are tailor made for sidewalk surfers, tourists, and curiosity seekers. The city is also home to a high concentration of microbreweries, art galleries, and museums (mostly in the perpetually hopping Arts District). Three minor league teams play in Portland, 11 golf courses are spread throughout the area, and numerous historic sites, trails, and parks, including the celebrated Eastern Promenade, can be enjoyed as well. Basically, you can’t beat it with a stick.

And now it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect homestead in Portland! Welcome aboard and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Portland?
In Portland, the median rent is $890 for a studio, $1,004 for a 1-bedroom, $1,266 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,703 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portland, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Portland?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Portland include East End.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Portland?
Some of the colleges located in the Portland area include University of Southern Maine, and Bowdoin College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Portland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portland from include South Portland, Brunswick, Scarborough, Old Orchard Beach, and Dover.

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Portland Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

East End