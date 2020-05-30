264 South Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Don't miss this AMAZING opportunity to call Portsmouth home. Live in this beautiful sought-after neighborhood located in the charming south end. Short walk to town, restaurants, parks, breweries, Strawbery Banke, historical sights, Little Harbor School & more. This condo is immaculate. Enjoy the short walk to town, yet none of the noise. Only 2 units in building, subject unit is on 2nd floor with views of the yard and gorgeous natural light throughout. In addition this unit offers: 1 off street parking spaces, balcony off large living/dining room, granite counters with large breakfast bar, Bosch appliances, hardwood on main level, washer/dryer hookup, common back yard, finished attic for 2nd bedroom (no closet in this bedroom) or optional space for at home office/family room. Pocket garden & shared basement storage. 2 person max. NO PETS/NON SMOKING. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Full rental application to be completed and tenant to pay for credit check. Owner is licensed RE Broker. Come view this property and explore all Portsmouth has to offer!