Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:18 AM

264 South Street

264 South St · (603) 610-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

264 South St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Don't miss this AMAZING opportunity to call Portsmouth home. Live in this beautiful sought-after neighborhood located in the charming south end. Short walk to town, restaurants, parks, breweries, Strawbery Banke, historical sights, Little Harbor School & more. This condo is immaculate. Enjoy the short walk to town, yet none of the noise. Only 2 units in building, subject unit is on 2nd floor with views of the yard and gorgeous natural light throughout. In addition this unit offers: 1 off street parking spaces, balcony off large living/dining room, granite counters with large breakfast bar, Bosch appliances, hardwood on main level, washer/dryer hookup, common back yard, finished attic for 2nd bedroom (no closet in this bedroom) or optional space for at home office/family room. Pocket garden & shared basement storage. 2 person max. NO PETS/NON SMOKING. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Full rental application to be completed and tenant to pay for credit check. Owner is licensed RE Broker. Come view this property and explore all Portsmouth has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 South Street have any available units?
264 South Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 264 South Street have?
Some of 264 South Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 264 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 264 South Street does offer parking.
Does 264 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 South Street have a pool?
No, 264 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 South Street have accessible units?
No, 264 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
