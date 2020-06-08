All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like 207 Springbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, NH
/
207 Springbrook Circle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

207 Springbrook Circle

207 Springbrook Cir · (603) 781-0083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Portsmouth, Large 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms
Condo in desirable Springbrook Circle location..
easy walking access to many restaurants, grocery store, cinema, etc
Large spacious living room, full dining room and fully applianced kitchen.
full size washer and dryer, cable and high speed internet ready.
Best to call 603-781-0083
It also has plenty of closet space, and it has its own outside storage unit.
Recently updated bathrooms, availability is June 1.
Condo is very clean and very quiet. set back in a private cul-de-sac.
Also has tennis courts, pool, and club house access, and a hiking/walking trail around a pond.
Exterior Recently updated w/ Anderson windows and exterior siding.
Only 5 minutes to downtown Portsmouth, and easy access to all major roads.
Has guaranteed plowed parking spaces.
Only $2000/ month, plus utilities..
*Sorry No pets and No smoking.
Inquire by email or phone at (603) 781-0083

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Springbrook Circle have any available units?
207 Springbrook Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Springbrook Circle have?
Some of 207 Springbrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Springbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
207 Springbrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Springbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 207 Springbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 207 Springbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 207 Springbrook Circle does offer parking.
Does 207 Springbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Springbrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Springbrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 207 Springbrook Circle has a pool.
Does 207 Springbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 207 Springbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Springbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Springbrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Springbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Springbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 Springbrook Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments with Garage
Portsmouth Apartments with ParkingPortsmouth Dog Friendly Apartments
Portsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston UniversityBrandeis University
Bunker Hill Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity