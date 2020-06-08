207 Springbrook Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access tennis court

Portsmouth, Large 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms

Condo in desirable Springbrook Circle location..

easy walking access to many restaurants, grocery store, cinema, etc

Large spacious living room, full dining room and fully applianced kitchen.

full size washer and dryer, cable and high speed internet ready.

Best to call 603-781-0083

It also has plenty of closet space, and it has its own outside storage unit.

Recently updated bathrooms, availability is June 1.

Condo is very clean and very quiet. set back in a private cul-de-sac.

Also has tennis courts, pool, and club house access, and a hiking/walking trail around a pond.

Exterior Recently updated w/ Anderson windows and exterior siding.

Only 5 minutes to downtown Portsmouth, and easy access to all major roads.

Has guaranteed plowed parking spaces.

Only $2000/ month, plus utilities..

*Sorry No pets and No smoking.

Inquire by email or phone at (603) 781-0083