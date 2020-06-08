207 Springbrook Circle

Amenities
Portsmouth, Large 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms
Condo in desirable Springbrook Circle location..
easy walking access to many restaurants, grocery store, cinema, etc
Large spacious living room, full dining room and fully applianced kitchen.
full size washer and dryer, cable and high speed internet ready.
Best to call 603-781-0083
It also has plenty of closet space, and it has its own outside storage unit.
Recently updated bathrooms, availability is June 1.
Condo is very clean and very quiet. set back in a private cul-de-sac.
Also has tennis courts, pool, and club house access, and a hiking/walking trail around a pond.
Exterior Recently updated w/ Anderson windows and exterior siding.
Only 5 minutes to downtown Portsmouth, and easy access to all major roads.
Has guaranteed plowed parking spaces.
Only $2000/ month, plus utilities..
*Sorry No pets and No smoking.
Inquire by email or phone at (603) 781-0083