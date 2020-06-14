All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

129 Market Street

129 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous waterfront executive rental. Located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth you are just steps away from the surrounding restaurants, shops, art galleries, parks, and entertainment. You can enjoy the bustling activity along the Piscataqua river from the comfort of your own living room! This charming unit features gleaming maple hardwood floors and exposed brick and wood beams with high ceilings. Upon entering this unit you are greeted with views of the river and added light from the skylights throughout. Included in this rental is a master ensuite loft, a guest room/den/office space, 2 bathrooms, your own washer/ dryer, central AC, a well appointed kitchen, and a cozy living room overlooking the water. Cool off in the AC, curl up in the living room for sunset or enjoy your own personal view of Portsmouth’s famous tugboats and waterfront restaurants. This FURNISHED executive unit is the perfect place to unwind and kick your feet up in the center of it all. Contact agent for further information or to schedule a showing. Internet included! Keriug machine stays! 1 year lease. Security deposit and $34 credit check required. Agent is related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Market Street have any available units?
129 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portsmouth, NH.
What amenities does 129 Market Street have?
Some of 129 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 129 Market Street offer parking?
No, 129 Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Market Street have a pool?
No, 129 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Market Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Market Street has units with air conditioning.
