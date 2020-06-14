129 Market Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous waterfront executive rental. Located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth you are just steps away from the surrounding restaurants, shops, art galleries, parks, and entertainment. You can enjoy the bustling activity along the Piscataqua river from the comfort of your own living room! This charming unit features gleaming maple hardwood floors and exposed brick and wood beams with high ceilings. Upon entering this unit you are greeted with views of the river and added light from the skylights throughout. Included in this rental is a master ensuite loft, a guest room/den/office space, 2 bathrooms, your own washer/ dryer, central AC, a well appointed kitchen, and a cozy living room overlooking the water. Cool off in the AC, curl up in the living room for sunset or enjoy your own personal view of Portsmouth’s famous tugboats and waterfront restaurants. This FURNISHED executive unit is the perfect place to unwind and kick your feet up in the center of it all. Contact agent for further information or to schedule a showing. Internet included! Keriug machine stays! 1 year lease. Security deposit and $34 credit check required. Agent is related to owner.