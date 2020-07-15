Amenities

121 Bow St. Unit A2 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Fully Furnished Portsmouth Condo w/ Water Views - Do not miss this absolutely stunning, fully furnished, luxury condominium with waterfront views on both the first and second floors, located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth! Walk into a fully renovated historic, Bow Street highrise. The top floor boasts a 343 SF balcony running the full length of the condo overlooking the Piscataqua River with stainless steel appliances to include a commercial-grade 6-burner stovetop/oven and wine cooler, a gas fireplace, air conditioning, high ceilings w/ skylights, hard-wood flooring and some of the best views in town! The ground floor has two sizable bedrooms, each with full bathrooms and Juliet balconies overlooking the Piscataqua River. Enjoy floor to ceiling built-in closets in the master bedroom. The master bath includes a jacuzzi soaking tub AND shower with steam and a rain-water head.



This is a premier location providing easy access to all that Portsmouth has to offer as well as a fantastic commuter location to points both north and south!



12-month minimum term expected.



Lessee pays Electric, Gas, and Water/Sewer. Pets considered for qualified applicants.



Unit includes 2 off-street parking spaces, ample storage, and a central location on the ground floor for bicycle storage.



