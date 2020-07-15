All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

121 Bow St. Unit A2

121 Bow Street · (603) 953-4012
Location

121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Bow St. Unit A2 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
121 Bow St. Unit A2 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Fully Furnished Portsmouth Condo w/ Water Views - Do not miss this absolutely stunning, fully furnished, luxury condominium with waterfront views on both the first and second floors, located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth! Walk into a fully renovated historic, Bow Street highrise. The top floor boasts a 343 SF balcony running the full length of the condo overlooking the Piscataqua River with stainless steel appliances to include a commercial-grade 6-burner stovetop/oven and wine cooler, a gas fireplace, air conditioning, high ceilings w/ skylights, hard-wood flooring and some of the best views in town! The ground floor has two sizable bedrooms, each with full bathrooms and Juliet balconies overlooking the Piscataqua River. Enjoy floor to ceiling built-in closets in the master bedroom. The master bath includes a jacuzzi soaking tub AND shower with steam and a rain-water head.

This is a premier location providing easy access to all that Portsmouth has to offer as well as a fantastic commuter location to points both north and south!

12-month minimum term expected.

Lessee pays Electric, Gas, and Water/Sewer. Pets considered for qualified applicants.

Unit includes 2 off-street parking spaces, ample storage, and a central location on the ground floor for bicycle storage.

email Ryan: rkaplan@arthurthomasproperties.com
Arthur Thomas Properties
10 Durham Road
Dover, NH 03820

(RLNE5875109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have any available units?
121 Bow St. Unit A2 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have?
Some of 121 Bow St. Unit A2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Bow St. Unit A2 currently offering any rent specials?
121 Bow St. Unit A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Bow St. Unit A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 is pet friendly.
Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 offer parking?
Yes, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 offers parking.
Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have a pool?
No, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 does not have a pool.
Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have accessible units?
No, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Bow St. Unit A2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Bow St. Unit A2 has units with air conditioning.
