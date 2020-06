Amenities

Walk to Downtown from this one bedroom apartment! Lot's of original charm with 2 ornamental fireplaces, original moldings, all with tons of natural light. The bedroom and kitchen can be closed off with pocket doors. The galley kitchen has gas stove and leads you to the perfect breakfast nook. HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. One off street parking space. Coin Op laundry onsite. Pets negotiable. Credit check and employment verification required. Due to the current events we prefer an approved application prior to showing.