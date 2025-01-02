25 1/2 Fairmount Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Seven room, expanded cape style house on multi-unit property. New paint and flooring throughout. Large, updated, eat-in kitchen with plenty of windows, leading to private deck overlooking woods and shared backyard. Three bedrooms, one half-bath, and one large full bathroom. W/D hookup and plenty of storage in basement. Off-street parking for 3 cars.

Close to public bus route. 1/4 mile to Holman Stadium and North Common Park. 1/2 mile to Main Street for dining, shopping, access to Nashua River Walk, or entertainment. Tenant pays heat/HW (gas), electricity, and cable. No pets of any kind (no exceptions); no smoking in unit. No Section 8 or other housing assistance programs. Available 8/15/20 (flexible). One year lease required, 1st month and full security deposit required prior to moving in. References, credit/background check with application fees required for all adults. Showings available most weekends. Please email to request a date/time.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/25-1%2F2-fairmount-street-nashua-nh/71658

No Pets Allowed



