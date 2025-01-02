All apartments in Nashua
25 1/2 Fairmount Street

25 1/2 Fairmount St · (617) 733-7567
Location

25 1/2 Fairmount St, Nashua, NH 03064
North End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/15/20 3BR Cape in North End - Property Id: 71658

Seven room, expanded cape style house on multi-unit property. New paint and flooring throughout. Large, updated, eat-in kitchen with plenty of windows, leading to private deck overlooking woods and shared backyard. Three bedrooms, one half-bath, and one large full bathroom. W/D hookup and plenty of storage in basement. Off-street parking for 3 cars.
Close to public bus route. 1/4 mile to Holman Stadium and North Common Park. 1/2 mile to Main Street for dining, shopping, access to Nashua River Walk, or entertainment. Tenant pays heat/HW (gas), electricity, and cable. No pets of any kind (no exceptions); no smoking in unit. No Section 8 or other housing assistance programs. Available 8/15/20 (flexible). One year lease required, 1st month and full security deposit required prior to moving in. References, credit/background check with application fees required for all adults. Showings available most weekends. Please email to request a date/time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/25-1%2F2-fairmount-street-nashua-nh/71658
Property Id 71658

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have any available units?
25 1/2 Fairmount Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have?
Some of 25 1/2 Fairmount Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 1/2 Fairmount Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 1/2 Fairmount Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 1/2 Fairmount Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street offers parking.
Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have a pool?
No, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have accessible units?
No, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 1/2 Fairmount Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 1/2 Fairmount Street does not have units with air conditioning.
