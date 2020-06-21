All apartments in Dover
Find more places like 23 atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dover, NH
/
23 atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 6:09 AM

23 atlantic Avenue

23 Atlantic Avenue · (646) 525-1672 ext. 846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dover
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy. Stop searching, as this one checks all your boxes! The property includes an attached garage, spacious basement, large fenced in backyard, laundry hookup and more! Enjoy the peace and privacy of a great neighborhood but yet also be conveniently located minutes away to all the amenities of downtown Dover. That is not all, landscaping, snowplowing and water/sewer is inclusive in your rent! No pets, no smoking, good credit, good income, background/ credit checks, and a lease is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 atlantic Avenue have any available units?
23 atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 23 atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 23 atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23 atlantic Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dover 2 BedroomsDover 3 Bedrooms
Dover Apartments with BalconiesDover Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dover Cheap PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Revere, MANashua, NHLawrence, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAHaverhill, MA
Peabody, MALexington, MABurlington, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MASaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston UniversityBunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity