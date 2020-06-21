23 atlantic Avenue

Amenities

This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy. Stop searching, as this one checks all your boxes! The property includes an attached garage, spacious basement, large fenced in backyard, laundry hookup and more! Enjoy the peace and privacy of a great neighborhood but yet also be conveniently located minutes away to all the amenities of downtown Dover. That is not all, landscaping, snowplowing and water/sewer is inclusive in your rent! No pets, no smoking, good credit, good income, background/ credit checks, and a lease is required.