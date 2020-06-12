24 Apartments for rent in Dover, NH with balcony
"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")
With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.