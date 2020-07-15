Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dover, NH

Finding an apartment in Dover that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Sixth St
557 Sixth Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
557 Sixth St Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home - Located on Sixth St in Dover, NH, this three bedroom ranch style home has been meticulously maintained over the years.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
257 Newmarket Road
257 Newmarket Rd, Strafford County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5979 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with lots of natural light, located in a great commuter location between Durham and Newmarket on the Wildcat bus route. Great yard space and owner will allow a medium sized dog or cat.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Peaceful river views from the back of the house. Relax on the back deck or stone patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Columbia Street
20 Columbia St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1239 sqft
Stylish and inviting, come and enjoy the growing momentum of Portsmouth's West End. This beautiful and well cared for condo has so much to offer. The second floor opens into a warm combination of modern kitchen, dining and living space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.
City Guide for Dover, NH

"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")

With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dover, NH

Finding an apartment in Dover that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

