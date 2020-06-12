Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Dover, NH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
14 Mount Vernon Street - 16
14 Mount Vernon Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh update on this beautiful apartment in the heart of Somersworth. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment consists of the 1st and 2nd floors of this charming 1900's home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
18 Broad Street
18 Broad Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Hill Road
48 Pine Hill Road, Berwick, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,050
908 sqft
Second floor one bedroom apartment with office on lovely country road. Nice eat in kitchen with wood floors, lots of cabinet space and dishwasher. Bathroom has new vanity, mirror and tub. Bright sunny living room with wood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
7 Locke Road
7 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CASTLE: Light, spacious (650 sq feet) and well-maintained 1 BR Apartment, private garden patio, and use of garage with your 1 car. Perfect for the discrimating Professional. Enter from your private side door or drive directly into the garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
129 Market Street
129 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
790 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous waterfront executive rental. Located in the heart of downtown Portsmouth you are just steps away from the surrounding restaurants, shops, art galleries, parks, and entertainment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
87 Union St
87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street
2 Elm Street, Newmarket, NH
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available from July 1st 2020. One Bedroom Studio Apartment on Second floor. Very nice unit, wood floors, good condition, and in the center of Newmarket.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
51 Islington Street
51 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS.

1 of 27

Last updated December 19 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
City Guide for Dover, NH

"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")

With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dover, NH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

