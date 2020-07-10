Apartment List
/
NH
/
dover
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Dover, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123
93 Henry Law Ave, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
448 sqft
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123 Available 08/07/20 Completely furnished 1 BR condo...all utilities included! - Nothing to do but bring your clothes and call the cable company! Wonderfully decorated and updated first floor condo unit.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
259 High Street
259 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Close to shopping, second floor unit is ready for rental occupants. Heat & Hot Water included. Nicely landscaped, off street parking. Complete application, credit check fee and references required.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 School Street
12 School St, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 School Street
10 School Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
114 High Street
114 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
500 sqft
Large one bedroom, full bath apartment with off street parking. Open concept living on one level. Rent includes hot water, water/sewer, plowing and landscaping. Tenant pays electric and heat. No pets, no smoking please.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
257 Newmarket Road
257 Newmarket Rd, Strafford County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5979 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with lots of natural light, located in a great commuter location between Durham and Newmarket on the Wildcat bus route. Great yard space and owner will allow a medium sized dog or cat.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
77 Wakefield St Apt #4
77 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom in Rochester - Bright and open concept 2nd floor apartment for rent in Rochester. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, hardwood floors throughout 1st floor living area, high ceilings, lots of closets .

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Rental includes snow plowing and lawn maintenance, water and sewer. Garage parking for 1 car.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Ians Way
55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1768 sqft
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms.
City Guide for Dover, NH

"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")

With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dover, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Dover 2 BedroomsDover 3 BedroomsDover Apartments with BalconyDover Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dover Apartments with ParkingDover Apartments with Washer-DryerDover Cheap Places
Dover Dog Friendly ApartmentsDover Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MABurlington, MAChelsea, MA
Wilmington, MALynn, MAFranklin, NHLaconia, NHDerry, NHExeter, NHConcord, NHPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston UniversityBunker Hill Community College
Emerson College