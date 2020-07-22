Apartment List
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dover, NH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Dover should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.

1 Unit Available
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.

1 Unit Available
557 Sixth St
557 Sixth Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
557 Sixth St Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home - Located on Sixth St in Dover, NH, this three bedroom ranch style home has been meticulously maintained over the years.

1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
461 Main St.
461 Main Street, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1593 sqft
461 Main St. Available 09/18/20 Four bedroom house - large yard - Available in September is a beautiful cape style home with a large fenced yard and a screened in porch for you to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
Walk to Downtown from this spacious apartment! Located on the 3rd floor, this unit features a large living room, bedroom and kitchen, with tons of natural light. Lots of closet space, too!! HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.One off street parking space.

1 Unit Available
192 Willard Avenue
192 Willard Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Simply stunning apartment & prime Little Harbour location! This sun-drenched, fully- & lovingly-renovated 1st floor apartment of a 2-unit duplex checks all the boxes! A light and bright common entryway leads directly into the sunroom of the unit,

1 Unit Available
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.

1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.

1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.

1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.

1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.

1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.
City Guide for Dover, NH

"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")

With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Dover, NH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Dover should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Dover may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Dover. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

