Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Ians Way
55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1768 sqft
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2400 sqft
Second Floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit, & two off-street parking spots. Close to Dunkin Donuts & the Maine border. Natural gas heat. Brand new stainless steel appliances coming Friday (June 26).

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
65 woodland green Road
65 Woodland Grn, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Enjoy your quiet and spacious end unit, with your own private deck, and woodland backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3. Full name and who you will be living with 4.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
251 Greenhill Road
251 Greenhill Road, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2791 sqft
Historic 10 room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathroom Brick Ends colonial on 2.30 acres. Grand expansive home destined for entertaining, gentlemen’s farm or in home business.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Sixth St
557 Sixth Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
557 Sixth St Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home - Located on Sixth St in Dover, NH, this three bedroom ranch style home has been meticulously maintained over the years.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
259 High Street
259 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Close to shopping, second floor unit is ready for rental occupants. Heat & Hot Water included. Nicely landscaped, off street parking. Complete application, credit check fee and references required.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12 School Street
12 School St, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10 School Street
10 School Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
114 High Street
114 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
500 sqft
Large one bedroom, full bath apartment with off street parking. Open concept living on one level. Rent includes hot water, water/sewer, plowing and landscaping. Tenant pays electric and heat. No pets, no smoking please.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Bay Tree Lane
4 Bay Road, Farmington, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1940 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED RENTAL: Quality upgraded condo with a first floor master suite, open concept kitchen/living/dining rooms, tastefully decorated and ready for your family! Condo has stainless appliances, updated washer/dryer, Wifi, a great deck
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Nicholas Way
5 Nicholas Way, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2296 sqft
Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Washington St
184 Washington St, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
Spacious 1Bedroom Loft Apartment near downtown - Property Id: 304471 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.

Median Rent in Rochester

Last updated Sep. 2018
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rochester is $971, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,204.
Studio
$851
1 Bed
$971
2 Beds
$1,204
3+ Beds
$1,513
City GuideRochester
"I'm going home back to New Hampshire /I'm so determined, I'm so determined /To lay in lakes and see my sisters." (-- Matt Pond, "New Hampshire")

A number of people are feeling the same sentiment, determined to call New Hampshire home. If you are looking for a quiet city, with a less-crowded feel than a typical city of its size, then Rochester, located in the southeast corner of the state, is the place for you. And if you don't have sisters, that's OK, too--brothers abound and are welcome! Come along as we explore your different options for renting an apartment in Rochester.

This city is contains two villages, Gonic and East Rochester, both with their own neighborhoods and characteristics. The weather in Rochester is pretty predictable, with hot summers and winters that can be bone-chillingly cold. You can practice and become an expert in carving ice sculptures in no time. Cost-of-living index estimates for Rochester are higher than the national median by 20%. Those interested in finding rental housing in New Hampshire will be delighted to know that the rentals in this city average pretty low, however--lower than the state median, and only slightly above the national average.

Apartment Hunting

The good news continues: The median rental rates in Rochester are only slightly above both the national median and the state median. If you are moving to Rochester from one of the more expensive cities, such as, New York, you will certainly experience a sharp decline in the allotted funds from your checking account. Indeed, the housing costs in more expensive cities are easily two or three times that of Rochester. That's a lot of moolah!

Also, the owner-occupied percentage is not as high as other cities, leaving a sizable chunk of the residential real estate for renters. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always translate to vacant rental housing, since the vacant rental property in Rochester is only a minuscule 3%. The limited availability of places to rent puts more strain on prospective renters who often have to compete with other like-minded individuals to get a good apartment. There are some things you could do to increase your chances of getting the apartment you want in Rochester.

Real estate agent to the rescue

People who utilize the services of real estate agents do so for several reasons, including the fact that they bring more options and variety to the table in terms of housing -- not just for their charming personalities. They also have more in-depth knowledge regarding the neighborhoods, and the rental terms. If you cannot afford one, or choose to go solo, you can still look up apartment listings on online real estate websites. The Internet is indeed good for something! Or you could put in the legwork by hunting for the unlisted rental apartments with the "For Rent" sign in front of the property. But that might involve a lot of driving around aimlessly.

Types of apartments

The exact type of rental property you decide on is strictly your decision, remember that factors like location, amenities, and number of rooms affect the rental value of any place. Studios can cost just as much as, if not more than, two-bedroom apartments, depending on the attached value of the property.

What you need

Basically, you will need to fill out a rental application, get a credit check, put down a security deposit, and pay the first months rent. And a unique talent or hobby. Well, maybe not. You will most likely need to show proof of income such as pay stubs, and other evidence of steady income.

Rochester Neighborhoods

City Center: This area primarily composed of pretty old homes, built in the early 1900s. Really, really old-school! The rental vacancy for this part of town is also quite high, in comparison to the Rochester median vacancy rates. This is quite possibly due to a low demand for rental property in that part of town.

Meaderboro Corner: Houses in this neighborhood are newer, with high-rise apartments, studios, one to three-bedroom apartments, and apartment complexes.

Old Dover Rd / Oak Ridge: While the homes in this neighborhood are not as old as the ones in city center, most of them are also older. When carts and buggies ruled the roads. Certainly, they are not as new as the homes in Meaderboro Corner. This neighborhood has single-family homes, studios, and one to three-bedroom.

Gonic / Pickering: The homes in this neighborhood are also relatively newer than some of the more established neighborhoods in Rochester, with apartment complexes, single-family homes, and high-rise apartments.

City Life

The main thing that stands out about life in Rochester is the city's calmness in comparison to other cities with a large population of college students or young children. Totally chill. For those who like a pulsating night life or the frenetic lifestyle of some of the big cities, you might find Rochester a little on the dull side. But it's not like watching paint dry or anything--there is a lot to do here. Those who have a more refined taste might enjoy the shows at the Rochester Opera House, belting out those tunes you normally sing in the shower. Other places of interest include the Rundlet May House and the Pawtuckaway State Park. Most of the residents in Rochester own their own vehicles, but a significant percentage still rely on public transportation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rochester?
In Rochester, the median rent is $851 for a studio, $971 for a 1-bedroom, $1,204 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,513 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rochester, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rochester?
Some of the colleges located in the Rochester area include University of Southern Maine, North Shore Community College, Northern Essex Community College, Salem State University, and Rivier University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rochester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rochester from include Lowell, Manchester, Nashua, Haverhill, and Woburn.

