26 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH

Apartment Hunting

The good news continues: The median rental rates in Rochester are only slightly above both the national median and the state median. If you are moving to Rochester from one of the more expensive cities, such as, New York, you will certainly experience a sharp decline in the allotted funds from your checking account. Indeed, the housing costs in more expensive cities are easily two or three times that of Rochester. That's a lot of moolah!

Also, the owner-occupied percentage is not as high as other cities, leaving a sizable chunk of the residential real estate for renters. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always translate to vacant rental housing, since the vacant rental property in Rochester is only a minuscule 3%. The limited availability of places to rent puts more strain on prospective renters who often have to compete with other like-minded individuals to get a good apartment. There are some things you could do to increase your chances of getting the apartment you want in Rochester.

Real estate agent to the rescue

People who utilize the services of real estate agents do so for several reasons, including the fact that they bring more options and variety to the table in terms of housing -- not just for their charming personalities. They also have more in-depth knowledge regarding the neighborhoods, and the rental terms. If you cannot afford one, or choose to go solo, you can still look up apartment listings on online real estate websites. The Internet is indeed good for something! Or you could put in the legwork by hunting for the unlisted rental apartments with the "For Rent" sign in front of the property. But that might involve a lot of driving around aimlessly.

Types of apartments

The exact type of rental property you decide on is strictly your decision, remember that factors like location, amenities, and number of rooms affect the rental value of any place. Studios can cost just as much as, if not more than, two-bedroom apartments, depending on the attached value of the property.

What you need

Basically, you will need to fill out a rental application, get a credit check, put down a security deposit, and pay the first months rent. And a unique talent or hobby. Well, maybe not. You will most likely need to show proof of income such as pay stubs, and other evidence of steady income.