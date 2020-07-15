26 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH📍
A number of people are feeling the same sentiment, determined to call New Hampshire home. If you are looking for a quiet city, with a less-crowded feel than a typical city of its size, then Rochester, located in the southeast corner of the state, is the place for you. And if you don't have sisters, that's OK, too--brothers abound and are welcome! Come along as we explore your different options for renting an apartment in Rochester.
This city is contains two villages, Gonic and East Rochester, both with their own neighborhoods and characteristics. The weather in Rochester is pretty predictable, with hot summers and winters that can be bone-chillingly cold. You can practice and become an expert in carving ice sculptures in no time. Cost-of-living index estimates for Rochester are higher than the national median by 20%. Those interested in finding rental housing in New Hampshire will be delighted to know that the rentals in this city average pretty low, however--lower than the state median, and only slightly above the national average.
The good news continues: The median rental rates in Rochester are only slightly above both the national median and the state median. If you are moving to Rochester from one of the more expensive cities, such as, New York, you will certainly experience a sharp decline in the allotted funds from your checking account. Indeed, the housing costs in more expensive cities are easily two or three times that of Rochester. That's a lot of moolah!
Also, the owner-occupied percentage is not as high as other cities, leaving a sizable chunk of the residential real estate for renters. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always translate to vacant rental housing, since the vacant rental property in Rochester is only a minuscule 3%. The limited availability of places to rent puts more strain on prospective renters who often have to compete with other like-minded individuals to get a good apartment. There are some things you could do to increase your chances of getting the apartment you want in Rochester.
Real estate agent to the rescue
People who utilize the services of real estate agents do so for several reasons, including the fact that they bring more options and variety to the table in terms of housing -- not just for their charming personalities. They also have more in-depth knowledge regarding the neighborhoods, and the rental terms. If you cannot afford one, or choose to go solo, you can still look up apartment listings on online real estate websites. The Internet is indeed good for something! Or you could put in the legwork by hunting for the unlisted rental apartments with the "For Rent" sign in front of the property. But that might involve a lot of driving around aimlessly.
Types of apartments
The exact type of rental property you decide on is strictly your decision, remember that factors like location, amenities, and number of rooms affect the rental value of any place. Studios can cost just as much as, if not more than, two-bedroom apartments, depending on the attached value of the property.
What you need
Basically, you will need to fill out a rental application, get a credit check, put down a security deposit, and pay the first months rent. And a unique talent or hobby. Well, maybe not. You will most likely need to show proof of income such as pay stubs, and other evidence of steady income.
City Center: This area primarily composed of pretty old homes, built in the early 1900s. Really, really old-school! The rental vacancy for this part of town is also quite high, in comparison to the Rochester median vacancy rates. This is quite possibly due to a low demand for rental property in that part of town.
Meaderboro Corner: Houses in this neighborhood are newer, with high-rise apartments, studios, one to three-bedroom apartments, and apartment complexes.
Old Dover Rd / Oak Ridge: While the homes in this neighborhood are not as old as the ones in city center, most of them are also older. When carts and buggies ruled the roads. Certainly, they are not as new as the homes in Meaderboro Corner. This neighborhood has single-family homes, studios, and one to three-bedroom.
Gonic / Pickering: The homes in this neighborhood are also relatively newer than some of the more established neighborhoods in Rochester, with apartment complexes, single-family homes, and high-rise apartments.
The main thing that stands out about life in Rochester is the city's calmness in comparison to other cities with a large population of college students or young children. Totally chill. For those who like a pulsating night life or the frenetic lifestyle of some of the big cities, you might find Rochester a little on the dull side. But it's not like watching paint dry or anything--there is a lot to do here. Those who have a more refined taste might enjoy the shows at the Rochester Opera House, belting out those tunes you normally sing in the shower. Other places of interest include the Rundlet May House and the Pawtuckaway State Park. Most of the residents in Rochester own their own vehicles, but a significant percentage still rely on public transportation.